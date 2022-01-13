(Corning) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne believes constituents should be informed anytime a post office shuts down temporarily.
That's why the West Des Moines Democrat has introduced the Postal Suspension Transparency Act, which would require the U.S. Postal Service to develop a new, public-facing dashboard of all facilities under emergency suspension. Axne announced a bill during a recent visit to Corning, where she met with local city and postal officials. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday, Axne says the bill is in response to a situation in Corning last summer, in which the community's post office temporarily closed due to building issues.
"Corning went down to temporary postal inspection because of an HVAC issue," said Axne. "Then, Villisca was supposed to be delivering their mail, then the next day or so, the Villisca post office got hit by a truck from Amazon. So, we had some delivery problems in that neck of the woods."
Axne says post office shutdowns create hardships for both citizens and businesses.
"Folks should always be able to get their mail," she said. "Our small businesses always have to be able to receive the information they need to stay afloat. We've got medicines coming in the mail, we've got Social Security checks--this is very important. So, when our post offices do have to go down for temporary reasons, they need to be transparent."
Under the bill, postal officials would provide the street address of the facility closing, the date and reason for the temporary suspension, the date normal hours are expected to resume, the location and hours of the nearest facility with postal services, and alternative services available, including how to request curbside delivery. Axne says keeping the mail flowing is important at a time when many rural post offices across the country are struggling.
"First and foremost, just because of the people it serves," said Axne. "We've got to make sure that they get the same services that other Americans receive. And, it shouldn't matter what zip code you come from. We're all Americans, we all pay into this postal service, and we need to get our mail."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: