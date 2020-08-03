(Clarinda) -- This Sunday it’s time to support local law enforcement with a meet and greet meal in Clarinda.
From five to seven p.m. on Sunday the Back the Badge meet and greet meal with local law enforcement will take place on Page County Courthouse Lawn.
“We are just a group of friends who were looking for ways to support our police officers and let them know that we are behind them. It came out as a hey we will cook up some burgers and have a free will offering and we will split that up between the agencies here in Page County. We just wanted to show that we support them,” Coordinator of Back the Badge Loren Johnson said.
Burgers, chips and water will be provided. That is where there will be a free will donation made available which will go directly to the Clarinda-Shenandoah Police Departments as well as the Page County Sheriff's office.
“It will be a family friendly activity,” Johnson said.
If you are unable to attend on Sunday evening but wish to donate you can drop off a donation at Cornerstone Bank in Clarinda or the First National Bank in Shenandoah. Johnson explained how many members have helped the event.
“So a few friends that I pulled together that could help do some things. I believe we have a 4-H group that is going to be doing the serving. A boy scout troop and 4-H group will help with the cleaning. It's a group effort that we are all putting this together,” Johnson said.
To hear the full interview with Loren Johnson click below.