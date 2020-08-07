(Essex) -- A major part of history is set to be restored in Essex as community members are restoring an opera house to bring back the past.
The City of Essex purchased the building in 2019. Now a committee consisting of members in the Essex community are applying for grants to get the building refurbished.
“The building was originally an Essex Baptist Church. It was then purchased in 1877 by a group of gentlemen known as the Essex Booster Club and they moved it to its present location on the corner of Iowa Street and Denison Avenue,” committee member Diane Liljedahl said.
After the glory days of opera, the building was purchased by the American Legion in 1947 to hold meetings and community events until 2010. The space then held two different bars and grills up until now. Liljedahl explained what the building will be used for in the future.
“We’ll try to use it for event space if you want to host a meeting or some sort of small event. Then maybe we will display some of the Essex history memorabilia there as well,” Liljedahl said.
The grant process includes working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and will go through a three phase plan. This will include an asbestos inspection, structural engineering analysis and then an environmental assessment. These phases began in early July and committee members are awaiting results. Liljedahl spoke on how COVID-19 has also slowed down the restoration process.
“We were trying to do a fundraiser as Essex was planning to celebrate their centennial this Labor Day but with that called off some of our efforts have been kinda slowed down. We are still working on a few things but just like everything it’s kinda gotten in the way,” Liljedahl said.
To hear the full interview with Diane Liljedahl click below.