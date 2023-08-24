(Omaha) -- Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is among the federal lawmakers pushing for legislation addressing a backlog of supplemental nutrition assistance program applications.
As states see increases in SNAP applications due to grocery budgets being stretched thin by factors such as higher prices and natural disasters, Bacon, along with Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has introduced the "SNAP Staffing Flexibility" Act. The bill would primarily amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to allow blended workforces to carry out the SNAP program under certain conditions. Bacon tells KMA News that states routinely face a large backlog of individuals seeking assistance through the program.
"We go through cycles in SNAP and then you end up with a two or three month backlog, so lets say you need SNAP, you'll have to wait two or three months instead of when you need it," said Bacon. "So, we're trying to help states be able to quickly hire temporary folks to get through the backlog and then go back to normal."
Currently, states cannot hire an outside contractor to provide additional staffing to work through the backlog. Bacon proposes allowing for temporarily hiring contractors to get through any backlog. But, he adds there have been concerns over how the legislation could impact full-time state workers.
"So, we have tried to accommodate that the best we can and try to allow each state to tailor those rules to their labor rules," he said. "Here's the thought, if you need long-term labor, hire the person and don't do the contract. But, if you just need somebody for two-to-three months, it should be alright to get a temporary hire."
Ultimately, the Omaha Republican hopes the legislation helps put the recipients of SNAP benefits first.
"We want to help out the person in need faster because why should they to wait two to three months--that's the goal of this bill," said Bacon. "But, I believe in supporting labor and fair working rules, so we've tried to write in some provisions allowing states to tailor the law to accommodate their labor rules."
The legislation currently sits in the House Agriculture Committee. Bacon made his comments during a visit to eCreamery in Omaha earlier this week.