(Omaha) -- Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon visited a local ice cream distribution business in Omaha.
Starting as a brick-and-mortar parlor in downtown Omaha, eCreamery serves and ships ice cream pints nationwide through its store, website, and Amazon. Tuesday, Bacon got a tour of the business' warehouse and distribution center. Co-founders Abby Jordan and Becky App also discussed federal policies with the Congressman and their potential impacts on small businesses. As policymakers consider regulations for "big tech" such as Google, Jordan urged Bacon to remember the often free digital tools used by small businesses.
"If we sign up with Google, then we get this whole profile for free that shows 'oh I can order pickup, I can deliver, here's my menu, my hours'--it saves us time and money of trying to figure out how we're going to get that out," said Jordan. "We're able to stay in our small business in Omaha, in Dundee, because we're able to use tools to get customers all over. Because, we're an ice cream parlor in Omaha, which is tough."
One proposal in the U.S. Senate is the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, or anti-trust legislation. Rob Ellsworth is with the Connected Chamber Council, of which eCreamery is a member. Ellsworth says one concern about the bill, particularly for small businesses, is the wall that could be put between companies, such as Instagram or Facebook, or the multiple entities of Google sharing data points.
"Right now, if you google a restaurant in Omaha that you want to try, Google Images will show pictures of it, a menu will pop up, you might even see Google Maps, Google Flights, or YouTube videos of people who went and liked it or left a review--all of that comes up which helps a small business," said Ellsworth. "The bill proposed in the Senate would put a wall between those entities to where you'd google the restaurant and just a little paragraph would pop up or maybe a link to the website."
Bacon acknowledged the potential bias and proposed regulations in Washington, D.C., against "big tech," could have unintended consequences for smaller businesses.
"When eCreamery puts in advertising and tries to target its data, it's able to count on the fact that this data is being shared and synergized--if you will," said Bacon. "If we put in legislation to stop that, that means they're advertising will be less effective or their targeting will be less effective. So, they're either going to have to spend more money or keep the same budget that's going to be less effective."
Jordan adds that they do not use data to collect people's personal information but as a marketing tool to help promote their business nationwide. eCreamery and Connected Chamber Council want legislation to support policy issues protecting their ability to market to customers effectively, one of which they believe is a national privacy law.
"Create one national data privacy law so that small businesses who sell into multiple states only have to comply with one law, because in the absence of congressional leadership, places like California have their own law," Ellsworth emphasized. "Then (the business) is liable if they screw something up in one state that they're selling into and how many small businesses can afford a compliance department and a team of lawyers."
Bacon thanked the business owners and small business advocates for the background information. App and Jordan hope the meet-up helps federal lawmakers keep small businesses in mind on data privacy or regulation proposals.