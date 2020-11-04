(Omaha) -- Republican Don Bacon has won a rematch with Democrat Kara Eastman to retain his seat in the U.S. House.
For the second time in two years, Bacon held a critical seat for Republicans in the House in Nebraska's 2nd District, even though the district gave its electoral vote to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential race. In his victory speech, Bacon pledged to make the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha the epicenter of the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics.
"I want to ensure that Omaha is prepared for the future pandemics," said Bacon. "I want to work with the federal government, state and local, to ensure that UNMC is the capital of the United States of America for pandemic response. We should be the hub for this. We're going to get this done."
Bacon also promised voters that he would continue to fight to limit the role of the federal government.
"Our principles should always be that freedom and liberty is the most important thing that we have and government's role is to defend it," said Bacon. "That is sacred ground for us. We want to make sure that local power is more preeminent than federal power. We want to make sure that the local power and respect of our families and individuals are paramount in our country."
In her concession speech, Eastman pleaded with constituents to hold their representatives accountable.
"I was promising to represent you," said Eastman. "That is a very different model than what we have right now in American politics. I encourage you, actually I implore each and every one of you, to demand that of your representative -- that they represent you no matter what your party is, no matter what your race is, no matter what your gender identity is, that they represent you. Because that is what American democracy looks like."
Bacon's win ensures Nebraska will continue to send an all-GOP delegation to Washington, D.C. for the next two years. Incumbents Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith both won re-election bids handily, while Senator Ben Sasse easily won another six years in his race. Sasse won all 93 of Nebraska's counties and set an all-time record in Nebraska with over 520,000 votes.
“Melissa and I are humbled by the overwhelming support of our great state. We ran this race the Nebraska way: simply telling the truth and working hard. Turns out that's what Nebraskans want — and that’s why we won all 93 counties, again. I am grateful and pledge to keep being the kind of conservative, independent straight-shooter our citizens deserve."
Sasse defeated Democrat Chris Janicek, who was not supported by his party after a scandal involving a former staffer.