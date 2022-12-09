(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue.
For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
"My grandfather purchased some lights at a sale, and gave them to my dad and mom," said Chris. "They put them up, and us kids enjoyed it, so we kept asking for more and more. Little did we know that we'd end up where we did now."
As in previous years, Chris says the display offers various lighted structures and animated characters enclosed in a 10-acre section of the farm.
"We have animated Christmas buildings," he said. "We have a 70-foot radio tower, lots of different cutouts. Of course, the house is all done in red, and the fences around there. We do the barns. We have a 25-foot soldier--it's down by the grain bins. We have a star that's 40 feet in the air on grain bins. We have a real combine--a real Massey Harris that we light up."
Chris says neighbors and friends joined family members in erecting this year's display, which began October 1st. Despite the challenges, Chris says his family believes all the hard work that goes into the display is well worth it.
"There's so many bad things it seems like in the world today," said Chris, "that this is a positive thing that people really enjoy, and it's something we can do as a family. That's what makes it really neat, and this is probably why we keep it going."
Beginning Saturday, the lights shine each night from 5-to-10 p.m. until New Year's Night. More information is available from the Baird family Christmas light's Facebook page. You can here the entire interview with Chris Baird--including directions on how to get to the Baird farm--here: