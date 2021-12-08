(Red Oak) -- Family members are helping keeping one of KMAland's enduring yuletide traditions alive.
Final preparations continue for the annual Baird family Christmas lights display in Montgomery County. Jack Baird plans to switch on the elaborate display of illuminated structures and characters at his farm at 1233 E. Avenue Saturday evening at dusk. Jack's son Chris Baird is among the helpers setting up the elaborate display for another holiday season. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Chris says the tradition dating back almost 50 years began with a small amount of decorations contributed by his grandfather.
"My grandfather went to a sale, and brought home a few sets of Christmas lights for us kids when we were little," said Chris. "He put those up, and then we always wanted to see more Christmas lights. So, we just kind of adding more and more as we went on. It's hard to believe we're at the point that we are now."
Each year, new attractions are added to the display. Chris says visitors can look forward to some additions with an aerial flavor.
"One thing we're going to have is an airplane with an landing field down below it," he said. "It'll be kind of like the helicopter, if people can remember it from the south hill. We have some different animated animal scenes that we're trying to get out here. Some of them might not make it out by Saturday. It just seems like you always think you are going to get it done. Dad, I always laugh, he always tries to add clear up to Christmas. Sometimes, I tell him he should wait for another year, but he keeps trying to add.
"You never know--if you come back, you might see different things," Chris added.
Though Jack, who turns 90, continues to supervise the display, Chris and other recruited family members handle most of the assembly duties. Work began on this year's display began October 1st. But, Chris says maintaining the display's various components is a constant effort.
"It's pretty much a year-around event," said Chris. "Every time we take them down and put them up, and work on them during the off season. We never work on them enough in the off season to get everything up that we plan on. But, that way, something's different every year."
While saying erecting the display is hard work, Chris says residents of all ages enjoy it each year.
"One of our favorite things amongst our family is the generations," he said. "I've heard comments from people that started seeing it when it first started bringing three or four generations down. Now, they're bringing kids and grandkids--that's one of the neater things."
Residents can view Jack Baird's display from Saturday until January 1st. Hours are from dusk until 10 p.m. More information is available from the display's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Chris Baird here: