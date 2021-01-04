(Red Oak) – Red Oak’s current water superintendent is changing jobs – but staying with the city.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council approved the appointment of Chris Baird as the city’s street superintendent. Baird succeeds Dwayne Adams, who recently retired. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says Baird is also a mainstay in city operations.
“Chris has been our water superintendent for several years,” said Wright. “He’s been with the city about 22 years, I think. He’s shown interest in transitioning from the water department to the street department. So, the resolution you have just makes that appointment. It does not say anything about salary, because it’s a lateral move, so there will be no change in the salary he’s currently making.”
With Baird’s transfer to another department, the council approved the salary of Rich Figgins as the city’s new water superintendent. Figgins currently serves as an assistant superintendent in that department.
“Obviously, with both of these moves, guys, I think we’re in a good position,” said Wright. “It should be an easy transition. These are people we know. I think things will move along really well. And, I think they both have good ideas for those departments. I’ve talked to both of them at length. I think it will be a good move on both sides for us.”
In other business, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 102 West Washington Street to Mike Webb. City officials have been looking to dispose of the abandoned property, which is considered an eyesore. Webb, who owns adjoining property next to that location, must either demolish or renovate the structure within 12 months. The property’s exterior must be cleaned up within six months. Action was taken after no one spoke at a public hearing.