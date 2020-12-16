(Red Oak) -- A long lasting Christmas time tradition has begun for members of KMAland as Baird's Christmas Lights display has turned the light switch on over the weekend.
The quarter-mile-long Christmas light display in Red Oak turned on the lights to spread holiday cheer throughout what has been a doom and gloom year. Jack Baird spoke on how this idea got started over 45 years ago.
“It started a long time ago when my father in law came home with some used Christmas lights so I strung them up on the fence in front of the house and didn’t think anymore about it. As time went on my son Chris wanted to add some lights to it and so we would buy a few sets now and then,” Baird said. “Then we found cars driving by so we added a few more.”
The lights were turned on over the weekend and Baird spoke on the historical success of the display as well as the amount of people who have already come by to see the display.
“Over the weekend we had an awful lot as weekends are when most of the cars come by. One thing I wanted to stress is this is a family thing and people want to know why we do it,” Baird said. “We do it because we get calls from people who tell us how much their kids enjoy it and how much they enjoy it.”
The lights display is located at 1233 E Ave in Red Oak and will be on display from now until the 1st of January. Visitors will drive slowly down the quarter mile stretch of road to look at the lights, characters, and fun Christmas scenes before they turn around to drive back by once more for a second look. Baird talked about how this year might be more important than years prior to spread holiday cheer.
“One thing I wanted to stress was that you can drive by and you don’t have to get out of your car so I don’t think you’ll be getting any virus, I hope not. We just have a really good time doing it and we hope that people come and enjoy them as that’s the reason we do it,” Baird said.
