(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials hope visitors to the community this weekend have a great time--without getting their vehicle towed.
Thousands of middle school and high school musicians, family members and general spectators are expected to pour into Clarinda Saturday for the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is issuing his yearly reminder of parking restrictions associated with the parade portion of the competition beginning around the city's square at 9 a.m. Brothers tells KMA News vehicles are not allowed on the following streets Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and noon: the 100 through 800 block of West Main Street, the 100 block of East Main Street, the 100 block of North 15th Street, the 100 block of East Washington Street, the 100 through 300 block of West Washington Street, and Cardinal Drive or 24th Street from Garfield to State Street--which is reserved for school bus parking.
Brothers says it's imperative for spectators to follow the parking restrictions, in order to support the bands.
"The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, every year, obtains a special event permit to conduct this parade," he said. "As part of that, the city of Clarinda enacts these special parking restrictions. It's imperative because with any obstructions in the street, obviously the bands would be able to march, and keep the rows and columns. These students and these instructors have worked very hard, and we want to do our level best to help them show off their best talents on that day. We can't have any vehicles on the street in order to have a successful event."
Additionally, the chief says not parking in the restricted areas helps his department out, as well.
"That way, we don't have to spend a tremendous amount of time attempting to find these individuals to move these motor vehicles," said Brothers. "Ultimately, when it gets to crunch time within 30-to-40 minutes of the start of the event, if we still haven't located the registered owner, we are forced to tow these vehicles. That's not something we want to do, but if left with no other option, then we tow these vehicles."
Brothers adds motorists should watch for additional pedestrians and vehicles in the community during the competition. Anyone with questions regarding the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree's parking regulations should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.