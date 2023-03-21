(Des Moines) -- Bank leaders in Iowa are reacting to the closing of two large banks earlier this month.
Two weekends ago, California-based Silicon Valley Bank, a lender to some of the biggest names in the technology world, became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, took it over. That same weekend, regulators shut down Signature Bank in New York to prevent a crisis in the broader banking system. Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge is among the industry leaders reacting to the closures. Plagge says some unique circumstances led to the two banks ultimately collapsing, particularly for SVB, which had been specializing in serving venture capital, private equity, and start-up firms.
"So they were very vulnerable and very exposed in that area because they had a small number of very large depositors affiliated with private equity start ups and venture capital," said Plagge. "So, for them, they had huge exposure to large amounts of deposits leaving in a very tight time frame and well over 90% of their deposits were uninsured by the FDIC because they exceeded the $250,000 limit."
Meanwhile, for Signature Bank, Plagge says the bank's strong ties to the turbulent crypto-currency industry also likely attributed to regulators shutting down the bank.
Particularly for SVB, Plagge says the Federal Reserve's constant interest rate hikes in recent months to combat inflation have drastically impacted the money flowing into venture capital and start-ups. Thus, less money flowing into the bank.
"There's a lot of uncertainty in the market that is causing the typical investor in those types of things to sit tight and secondarily, with interest rates going up, they can earn a decent return on their cash just by sitting on it," Plagge explained. "So between uncertainty and higher interest rates, it's really had a significant impact on the amount of money flowing into private equity and venture capital. When that flow of money slowed down almost to a stop, then the funds coming into Silicon Valley Bank slowed down as well."
Additionally, whatever cash isn't kept by the bank, Plagge adds typically goes to treasury bonds that can be profitable when interest rates are low but are at the mercy of the Federal Reserve.
However, Plagge expects Iowans to feel little pressure from the recent turmoil as, in contrast to the large banks, community banks such as Bank Iowa have a more diversified group of depositors with more modest deposit amounts.
"Almost all of our deposits are under that $250,000 FDIC insurance threshold, so it times of turmoil, almost all of our depositors funds are going to be insured by the FDIC," he said. "So, as a result that would reduce the risk of a community bank, such as Bank Iowa, having a run on deposits."
But, he adds that some of their larger depositors have diversified where they keep their funds to stay within the FDIC cap. Thus, Plagge adds he wouldn't be surprised to see the FDIC or a private insurance company begin advocating for an increase in the $250,000 insurance cap for business deposits.
"I don't know that we'll see a significant change or any change at all on the personal consumer side, but I'm kind of expecting we'll something on the commercial/business side," said Plagge. "A $250,000 insurance deposit cap is almost irrelevant as there's some businesses that need 10 times that and more just to simply operate on a daily business."
In the meantime, Plagge says they will keep an eye on other specialty banks that might be teetering towards collapse or being taken over by the FDIC. Plagge also encourages clients and depositors with community banks to stay informed and continue working with their respective banks.