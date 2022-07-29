(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first-ever barbecue cookoff is underway.
The first of 27 teams registered for the inaugural Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition arrived as early as 8 Friday morning. Competitions from all over KMAland and beyond are entered in the competition, cooking a wide variety of barbecued meats, and hoping to past the muster of six judges. Campers and vehicles representing each of the teams were parked in back of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge--the main hub of competition. Wes Albertson of Tabor is a member of Big Spoons Barbecue. Albertson says Shenandoah's first event is actually his team's inaugural competition. KMA News asked Albertson why his team entered.
"I just wanted something close," said Albertson. "I found out it came up, and came over to give it shot."
Another team in Shenandoah this weekend is Three Brothers, Different Mothers of Kearney, Missouri. Team member Artie Inouye says his team has been entering barbecue events since 2005. What's kept them going all these years.
"It's an obsession," said Inouye. "It's a hobby that got out of control. It's one of those things that every guy likes to do--fire, food, alcohol. That's why I'm here."
Terry Bower of Quincy, Illinois is with the Awesome Wracks Cooking Crew. A 14-year barbecue competitor, Bower says preparation for the Shenandoah event actually began last weekend.
"The work actually started last Sunday," said Bower, "because you have to start making sure your rubs are all right, making sure they're topped up. Then, it goes to Tuesday. We trim our meat. We can't inject it, but we can cryo it back up--we do that. Then, Thursday we'll make our injections. Friday, we'll drive to the competition. Then, Saturday we'll start cooking. But Friday night, we start doing the majority of the prep work for the meat--injecting, rubbing, and so on and so forth."
Activities take place from 4-to-8 this evening, with a $5 cover charge, and the introduction of teams at 6. A full slate of events is scheduled for Saturday. Gates outside the Elks Lodge open at noon, with a $10 cover charge. The first 400 spectators receive tickets for free samples. Numerous food trucks are also lined up, and local bands performing throughout the afternoon. Event co-chair Mace Hensen says come for the teams, and the music.
"Even if you just come out for a $10 cover charge for these three bands, it's going to amazing," said Hensen. "Then, to see these guys (the competitors) and their cookers, and how they're all set up, it's just going to be an amazing day."
Winners of the grand champion, reserve grand champion and mayor's trophy will be announced Saturday at 3 p.m. More information is available from the Shenandoah ShenDig Facebook page.
Here's a reminder of the schedule: