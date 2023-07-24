(Shenandoah) -- Amidst the smoke from this past weekend's Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Champions, a rivalry was born.
Think Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants, Lakers-Celtics, Iowa-Iowa State. But, this showdown took place in the back lot of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge between Essex High School's Grill Reaper versus Hamburg Charter High School's Big Blue Barbecue. Both schools were among the 37 teams competing in the second annual event as part of career academy programming. Amber Graham is Hamburg's culinary arts instructor. Graham tells KMA News preparing and cooking meats took her students time and effort.
"It was quite a bit of work just getting everything organized, and put together, and getting everything on the trailer," said Graham. "Making lists and figuring out what we needed, and preparing the meats the night before, and figuring how what we should do."
Prior to the competition, Graham says the team tested their cooking on some willing "guinea pigs" of sorts.
"We were in a parking lot in Omaha for a heating and cooling company," she said. "We did brisket, and ribs and pulled pork for that. It turned out great--we got rave reviews."
Likewise, the Essex team worked from late Friday evening until mid-Saturday morning preparing their contest entries. Team member Jersey Bowers says it's all about the process.
"It was kind of like just thrown together at the beginning," said Bowers. "But after a while, we talked it over. We had some practices. We worked on it, and worked on our progress, and got better."
Essex Culinary Arts Instructor Alex Kellison says he's proud of the students' initial thrust in barbecue competition.
"We've done things that Essex probably has never done before," said Kellison, "and that we've never done before, either. Even for me being a chef, I'm not really into smoking meats. So, this is an experience, and educational experience for me. We're just all learning together, and having fun.":
In addition to cooking, team member Rhys Chambers says he learned a great deal about the barbecue community.
"I learned that most of the people are surprising a lot nicer than what I would have expected, seeing this is a competition," said Chambers. "Everybody's here to help. I doubt that there is a single person here today that wouldn't help if another competitor asked them."
Not all the youth participating in Saturday's ShenDig were competitors. Members of Shenandoah High School's football team were busy tackling a variety of tasks around the barbecue grounds Friday and Saturday. Team spokesperson Terien Courtier says the Mustangs enjoy community involvement.
"Just to get out in the community," said Courtier, "and see everyone, and just help out, just to show the community that we care, and be out and see everyone. It's just nice for the community."
Members of Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee say they appreciated the football team's support during the event, and hope the two high school teams return for next year's competition.