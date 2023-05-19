(Pumpkin Center) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2013 Ford Escape driven by 20-year-old Quentin Murphy of Barnard was northbound on U.S. Highway 71 a mile north of Pumpkin Center when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in a controlled stop on its wheels on the shoulder of the road.
Murphy was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries.