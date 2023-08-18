(Tarkio) -- Tarkio R-I School District officials have filled their superintendent position.
At a special meeting earlier this month, the Tarkio R-I Board of Education unanimously approved hiring Bob Heddinger as interim superintendent and Dustin Barnes as assistant superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. The move comes after the board accepted the resignation of former Superintendent Carrie Livengood in July. Barnes tells KMA News that Heddinger will come in part-time and split the superintendent's duties for the upcoming school year.
"(Heddinger) is going to handle a lot of the financials, the budget, and a lot of the things on that end like the state reporting and help guide us through that and we're so glad to have him," said Barnes. "I'll be working with Bob on some of those things that maybe I'm not 100% familiar on and learning some of those things but at the same time handling more of the day-to-day operations and aspects of a superintendent."
With over 30 years of experience in education, Heddinger comes from the Stanberry R-II School District, where he spent over a decade as the elementary principal and four years as superintendent. Meanwhile, Barnes had served as the K-12 principal in Fairfax for the past 18 years before being hired as the elementary principal in Tarkio earlier this year. Barnes, a Fairfax High School graduate, says he is grateful to be able to take the next step in his home county.
"As the elementary principal, I've been very excited just to be able to work in this building and work with some of the wonderful teachers here and move some things forward in this building," Barnes emphasized. "The ability to be able to continue to do that and take on some extra responsibilities in the superintendent position is really exciting for me."
Barnes is also no stranger to Tarkio as he has served as the girl's basketball head coach and boy's golf coach for East Atchison, the co-op between Tarkio and Fairfax formed in 2013. The new assistant superintendent says he looks forward to bringing what he has learned from two superintendents while at Fairfax and collaborating with Heddinger.
"To be able to take some of the things that I've learned, the leadership styles, and information that those superintendents have taught me and then to sit down with somebody like Mr. Heddinger, who has that experience, knows exactly what to do, and has had a lot of the same educational track as me," he said. "It's great to have somebody with a wealth of knowledge like that who can sit down with you and walk you through all those things."
While they'll be splitting duties for now, Barnes says the board hopes to find a full-time superintendent soon.
"Ultimately that's the goal--we want to have a full-time high school principal and a full-time elementary principal and ultimately that's the direction we're going to head back towards," said Barnes. "For the time being, this is where we're at and we're going to see how this goes for the first few months and then with the idea that come the start of the new year, maybe we've got kind of an idea of what we're hunting for and what direction we're going to go."
The Tarkio R-I School District kicks off the 2023-24 school year on Thursday.