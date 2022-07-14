(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history."
On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
"It's kind of a fun look at how the earliest history of Nebraska got marked," said Barnes. "It covers the markers and monuments that most people don't see. These are off the highways, sometimes in forests or hilltops, out in fields, and even kind of hidden in the neighborhoods of the cities as well."
Barnes covers topics from as far back as the impact of glaciers on monuments to the disappearance of Nebraska's first marker.
As he's tracked the twisting history of the Cornhusker State, Barnes has compiled his findings into multiple books -- his most recent one titled Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze. It includes information on backgrounds, key players, and even locations to nearly 300 of these lost markers. Barnes says it's been no easy task trying to coordinate the information he finds.
"A lot of times, these don't show up on historical travel guides or local tourism guides or that sort of thing," said Barnes. "You kind of have to really dig back into the old newspapers to find out that there was something dedicated, that they've got information on where it was located."
Barnes will deliver his speech at the Morton-James Public Library Kimmel Gallery at 7 p.m.. More information about Barnes's travels and projects can be found on his Facebook page. You can listen to the full interview with Jeff Barnes below.