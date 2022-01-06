(Riverton) -- Lindsey Barney of the Iowa DNR shared her thoughts on the derecho and the outlook it has given timber.
Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday, Barney, the Chief Forester for District 11 in Iowa, says the derecho left some mixed results.
“In this round, most of our trees did not have leaves which was a blessing,” Barney said. “It saved a lot of our hardwoods, I think, but some of the evergreens that had their needles took it poorly. I think that's, at least in town, contributed to some of our power outages.”
Barney also mentioned that if you're looking for an assessment on a particular tree, reach out to an arborist.
The demand for timber didn't change with the derecho. Barney says the demand for timber is high right now.
“I do believe that demand, for in particular walnut, is still strong as it has been for several years, but there's other species that are desirable. It just depends on the buyer that's looking for it. I've also had a lot of interest from landowners that are just wanting to proactively sell timber,” Barney continued. “So, the way that the district foresters assist with that is if the landowners willing to do a timber sale and it's part of their ongoing forest management plan, they're willing to do the work afterwards to keep it a productive timber resource then then that's what we're here to help with.”
Barney says to not let the cold keep you from making a forest managment plan.
“Fall and winter are good times for most landowners and public land managers to do forest management, especially after the hunting seasons are over. So, depending on if folks are interested in timber management for wood products, or habitat or just keeping the forest healthy, it's a good time to get out there with a forester and see what you have,” Barney added. “Then make plans for how you want to improve that down the road. So it may seem like it's a cold time here to be out there, but it's actually a nice time for forest planning work.”
For more information, visit iowadnr.gov. Those in southwest Iowa can call Lindsey Barney at 712-350-0013.
You can hear the full interview below.