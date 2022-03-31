(Shenandoah) -- There's a changing of the guard at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum.
Sally Brownlee is retiring as the museum's director after 16 years. Members of the museum's board of directors recently selected Becky Barr as Brownlee's successor. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Barr says Brownlee was important to the museum's growth after it moved to the former J.C. Penney Building.
"She started out right when the museum had moved," said Barr. "So, she's responsible for putting a lot of the displays up, and the exhibits."
No stranger to the museum, Barr previously coordinated its "Walk Through History" event at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Despite the new leadership, Barr says few if any changes are planned to the library's exhibits--some of which feature artifacts dating back to 1871.
"We're going to keep the same exhibits," she said, "because they're a huge part of Shenandoah--and not just Shenandoah. We have Essex. It's the west half of Page and the east third of Fremont that our museum covers."
However, the museum recently launched its new Facebook page, and plans for a new website is in the works. Additionally, Barr says museum assistant Tori Hopp hopes to add QR codes to some of the displays. Other new attractions are planned.
"We do have a typeset printer that has been donated that we would like to get some sort of an exhibit set up for that," said Barr. "We would like to get some rotating displays, and maybe pull in some other museums that we're starting to research, see if we can get, like, programs and other museum exhibits to come."
The Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-to-4 p.m. Special events are planned for museum members. More information on museum memberships is available by calling 712-246-1669. You can hear the full interview with Becky Barr and Tori Hopp here: