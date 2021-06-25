(KMAland) -- With the summer months in full swing, many KMAland families are heading out on vacations, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of several vacation-related scams.
The BBB Scam Tracker reports an uptick in the number of vacation rental scams now that many people are able to hit the road following the pandemic. Jim Hegarty is CEO of BBB for Nebraska, southwest Iowa, South Dakota and the Kansas Plains. He says online vacation rentals have grown in popularity for vacationers, but that means an increase in related scammers.
"A few years ago we did a study on the number of online shoppers that were encountering fake listings when they were looking for vacation rentals," said Hegarty. "As many as 43% of online shoppers reported that the rentals that they were seeing didn't even exist."
Hegarty says the most common scam for vacation rentals involves fake listings that use real photos from properties.
"Offshore crime gangs essentially hijack legitimate listings -- all of the pictures, all of the videos -- and they post their own phony listings for these rental properties to lure people into a really nasty situation where they're putting down deposits under the impression that they have secured a fantastic VRBO in their ideal at a deal that was a lot better than they would have expected," said Hegarty.
To protect yourself, Hegarty says be aware of what websites you use to book a property. He also suggests searching the web for a property you are interested in to make sure it isn't booked by another site.
"Just be super cautious that you are, in fact, on VRBO's site or Airbnb," said Hegarty. "Do a reverse-image search of the property that you're looking at. It's pretty easy to do a reverse-image search to find whether or not that photo or those images are showing up on multiple websites with conflicting information. That's usually a 100% tip-off that it's a rip-off, and you're probably dealing with some bad actors."
In addition to vacation rentals, the summer of 2021 has also brought on more scams related to rental cars. At the beginning of the pandemic, Hegarty says most rental car companies sold a portion of their fleet, which has led to a shortage of rental cars. Hegarty says scammers are trying to capitalize on that with fake rental car listings.
"There is a shortage of rental cars and the fraudsters are aware of that," said Hegarty. "They are creating fake listings for those, as well. It's the same thing with phony images, websites that look super legitimate that you've been led to because you Googled for a rental in the area of the country that you're going to. Just be careful. If it's a name that you don't understand or if it just doesn't feel quite right, then just check it out for us."
For more information or to report a scam, visit bbb.org.