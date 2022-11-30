(Red Oak) -- Supporters of an affordable housing project in Red Oak are optimistic an alternate tax credit program could knock out a chunk of the funding needed to wrap up the renovation efforts.
That's according to Builders Development Corporation Executive Director Chele Thornton, who tells KMA News her group is currently seeking a 4% Low-income housing tax credit to financially support their ongoing renovation of the old Red Oak Middle School into a 25-unit apartment building. The project to renovate the building and the old gym and auditorium has been ongoing since early 2020. Thornton says they have submitted their application for the tax credits but are waiting to hear back on the official word.
"We have fulfilled what they call their 'deficiency report' and as (Tuesday) morning they told me they would meet on December 8th, finalize the application, and send it up to the people that make the decision," said Thornton. "They didn't have a timeline on how long that would take, but they didn't think it would be weeks, so I'm hoping to hear something back in the next couple weeks."
The LIHTC program gives state and local allocating agencies the equivalent of roughly $8 billion in annual budget authority to issue tax credits for the acquisition, rehabilitation, or new construction of rental housing targeted to lower-income households. Thornton adds the application also includes historic tax credits.
However, she says the LIHTC application would be just one of the funding sources to wrap up the nearly $10 million project.
"Some of it's the LIHTC credits, some of it will be loans from the bank, and some of it will come from Builders Development Corporation, so it just comes from different sources," Thornton explained. "We're also working on other avenues to get more sourcing on some grants and different things, but until we know for sure we're going to get approved on that (LIHTC) application, we really can't pursue any other revenues."
Previous tax credits for the project Thornton says had to be returned due to needing to meet an October 31st completion date. She says the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant factor in the project's delays since its onset.
"There was problems with getting people in the building, making sure everybody was safe to work, so you couldn't work a lot of people together and it just ran behind schedule," she said. "The contractor at the time was having issues with keeping help and they got behind too because they had other projects getting pushed behind because of COVID. So, projects that were supposed to be done were not done and they just got overwhelmed."
Earlier this year, Merit Construction Company, out of Cedar Rapids, was selected as the new contractor for the project. As of now, Thornton says the multi-story project is roughly 50% complete.
"Right now, one-side is three stories and one side is two stories, and we are finished pretty much with the third story except for the common areas -- and that means there's like really wide hallways and things like that that still need to be wired and sheet rocked," Thornton said. "Otherwise, the units are pretty much sheet rocked out and then there was some painting that had started. There's windows and those kinds of things that still have to be finished."
She adds they should be able to avoid a volatile construction market and supply chain that were prominent at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thornton says the hope would be to have the project wrapped up by June 2023 and applauds the efforts of all of those involved in helping find additional funding for the project, including Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius.