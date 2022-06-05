Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.