(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new bridge in Page County reached a major milestone this week.
Crews with AM Cohron and Sons Wednesday erected 110-foot steel beams from one abutment to another across the new bridge spanning the West Tarkio Creek on County Road J-20. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the beam settings signify significant progress on the project that began a month and two days ago.
"On the 22nd of February, we closed the bridge, and began demolition," said King. "They put in the foundations in that month, placed the abutment underneath the bridge--underneath where the bridge goes, not outside of it--but underneath where the beams are. Then, we set the beams yesterday."
King says the beam installation is also significant for another reason.
"Now, we're out of the water," he said, "maybe not quite out of the mud yet, but the next step is forming the deck on that single span bridge, so we're right on schedule. It's a little muddy. That complicated matters a little bit. But, the crew persevered, and we got beams placed and out of there by about 5 o'clock or so."
King says the project is still on schedule for a June completion. Motorists should continue following a detour using H Avenue--or Highway 148, 130th Street and J Avenue.
.