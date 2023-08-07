(Shenandoah) -- Construction of a large expansion at the Shenandoah Green Plains facility is still on track for completion by the end of the year.
During a quarterly earnings report call Thursday, Green Plains CEO Todd Becker briefly updated shareholders on construction progress for the $50 million Clean Sugar Technology expansion. CST produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that the existing facility can produce. After going vertical earlier this year, Becker says crews and engineering teams continue progressing on the facility.
"The project continues to be on track for mechanical completion in late 2023 and start up in early 2024," said Becker. "We are doing something that has never been done at a dry-grind facility--creating a truly revolutionary bio-refinery and using that to create a lower carbon intensity dextrose than what is available today in the market."
The facility is designed to produce 200-to-300 million pounds with options to expand to 500 million and create 12 new jobs. Additionally, Becker says adding CST to Shenandoah means other companies may want to co-locate near the production hub. He adds interest in the product remains strong.
"Customer interest remains very high," Becker emphasized. "We are confident we'll have a majority of the first year's capacity spoken for prior to start up and expect to have announceable commercial sales commitments before the end of the year."
Once complete, Becker says the plan is to begin producing dextrose in early 2024. However, he says the company must clear some regulatory hurdles before selling large quantities to food production companies.
"So, when we start up, we're focused on hopefully selling out to industrial markets and then ultimately, it should take us about four-to-six months to get food-grade certified, and we are already food-grade certified in the process at our York (Nebraska) facility," he said. "So, we'll get food-grade certified at a better facility in Shenandoah and then start to hit the food market later in 2024 and start to look at 'where do we go next'--do we increase Shenandoah's capacity which is fully expandable or do we look at moving to other locations where we have interest."
The Clean Sugar expansion is the latest addition to Shenandoah's Green Plains campus, initially constructed in 2007 to produce ethanol. In addition to ethanol production and cattle feed, the facility produces high-protein products for use in fish and other animal feed.