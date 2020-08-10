(KMAland) -- Nobody wants to sleep without a bed. Now members of Southwest Iowa communities can help to ensure that everyone has a bed to rest their head on at night.
The Southwest Iowa area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace based out of Essex will be hosting a bed building event on Wednesday and Thursday evening. Member of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Danny Robertson explained how the organization got started.
“It started out in Idaho when a gentleman decided that he had kids in his town that were either sleeping on the floor or sleeping on a couch because they didn’t have a bed and he said nobody in my town should be that way,” Robertson said.
The local chapter for Southwest Iowa is based in Essex and serves Page, Fremont, Montgomery and Mills counties. Now the organization is looking for volunteers for this upcoming event. The plan is to build 40 beds to be delivered just like the year prior.
“Actually in the last couple of years we’ve delivered 155 beds to those four counties. It is really enlightening to deliver beds to kids and you see them jump on the bed for the first time and they are just elated,” Robertson said.
The build event will take place at Cottonwood Pavilion on Ferguson Road in Shenandoah from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each night. Plans are to cut, sand and finish the lumber needed for 40 beds. All tools and supplies are provided, and no prior experience is needed.
For more information on the application process to acquire a bed or find more on Sleep in Heavenly Peace go to www.shpbeds.org
To hear the full interview with Danny Robertson click below.