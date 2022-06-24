(Bedford) -- A multi-day celebration is in store for the Bedford community in the coming days.
July 1-4, Bedford's 2022 All-School Reunion will bring together alumni to celebrate. Decades of graduates will have the opportunity to come back home and bond with each other and share stories of their time as a Bulldog. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Kay Lucas says the planning committee is ready to make the time together unforgettable.
"We have several members on our committee, and we hope to make an economic impact on Bedford and renew old friendships and make new ones," said Lucas.
Festivities begin on Friday night on July 1 with the welcome party and barbecue. Over the course of the several days of entertainment, Lucas says there'll be a number of activities for people to participate in.
"There will be a DJ at the Locker Room on Main Street," said Lucas. "Then on Saturday we have an early breakfast, you can go on a fun run/walk, there's also a golf tournament, and a bicycle ride. Monday, July 4, is the parade followed by a luncheon."
Other highlights include hay rides, a street dance and concert, float building, viewings of the school and other points of interest, and a fireworks show. Included on Saturday's agenda is a dinner for graduates of different decades from the 1930s to present day. Reservations for the decades dinner should be made with class representatives as soon as possible. To find out more on the July reunion and to view the full schedule, visit the Bedford Community High School All School Reunion Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Kay Lucas below.