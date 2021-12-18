(Bedford) -- The Bedford community will be performing a Christmas program on Saturday.
Play director Melissa South joined the KMA Morning Show to give details on Saturday's show.
"Well, the program is going to be Saturday night," South said. "It's a 7 PM. We're going to be having a beautiful prelude around 6:45. That's going to be some Christmas Carols and some wonderful music. The story of Christmas is going to be shared through narration and also through music. We have talent from the Bedford area, as well as from around some of the surrounding areas."
Proceeds will be going to help the Bedford community in two different ways.
"We'll be raising funds for the food backpack program," South added."Which provides food to the children and youth attending Bedford local schools. The other proceeds will be going to the Taylor Community Neighborhood Center, which is the local food bank."
The event is Saturday (12/18) at 7 PM. The program will take place at the United Christian Presbyterian Church of Bedford.
You can hear the full interview with South below.