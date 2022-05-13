(Bedford) -- The Bedford School District is on board with welcoming South Page High School students for a portion of the school day.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Bedford School Board unanimously approved a three-year tuition agreement with South Page--encompassing 9-12 students attending classes in Bedford for part of the school day beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News that the board's decision primarily involved helping out an area district.
"I think it just comes back to helping a district in need that reached out," said Shaffer. "And wanting to create that arrangement that will help them."
South Page approved to pursue a similar agreement at a special meeting last month. The district sought a new deal after the Clarinda School Board did not renew their agreement for the 2022-23 school year.
Shaffer says that with both districts officially on board, the real work begins.
"A lot of the work goes to our building leaders as far as both building principals and working out schedules and getting their kids scheduled," said Shaffer. "A lot of the ground work is in place as far as having them over to visit and doing some touring, and (having) parents over and doing some touring as well. So a lot of it's just working through the details of logistics and transportation."
For transportation, Shaffer says South Page will be reaching out to the Clarinda School District to ensure they are allowed to transport through their district on a main highway during poor weather conditions.
Additionally, Shaffer says the board felt the agreement could help maximize the space in the Bedford district.
"We have some class sizes that maybe aren't maximized, so having that space available maybe made it a pretty good possible relationship," said Shaffer. "And then obviously their contribution for that tuition agreement would help with some of the costs associated with this agreement."
Shaffer says communication between the two districts has remained strong since their joint public meeting with South Page parents and families back in April.