(Bedford) -- Bedford school officials are examining the future of the district's facilities.
Recently, the Bedford School Board reviewed the results of a study conducted by the Iowa Construction Advocate Team of the condition of the district's K-12 complex. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News having a periodic facilities review is good practice for school districts.
"It's been a while since we've had one done," said Shaffer, "and we just kind of need to see where we're at facility-wise. It really helps myself, and the district and the board in terms of budgeting and planning, and kind of looking into the future in terms of things that may or may not need fixed or addressed, and kind of plan accordingly."
Fortunately, Shaffer says there's no immediate need for upgrades, as the district's facilities are in good shape.
"The building's got some different years that pieces were built and so forth," he said. "Overall, the custodian and maintenance departments have done a very good job of keeping things up, and nothing just jumped out in terms of a dire need."
However, Shaffer says the study pointed to some possible projects in the future.
"There's some things that we kind of got our eye on potentially from the facilities study," said Shaffer, "whether that be looking at some things with our bus barn, maybe some CTE coursework or classroom improvements, as far as providing the tools and so forth that those courses would need. We've also kind of been in consideration as far as maybe looking at a competition gym. Those are things that have just kind of jumped out as far as things we have possibly explored, but nothing is set."
Though a specific timeline for finalizing a plan for the district's facilities is not set, Shaffer hopes a direction is set in the next few months. Shaffer is also superintendent in the Mount Ayr School District, where a similar facilities study is pending.