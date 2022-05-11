(Bedford) -- South Page High School students may spend part of their day in the Bedford School District beginning next school year.
Discussion on a proposed tuition agreement with the South Page district is on the Bedford School Board's agenda Thursday at 5 p.m. Last month, the South Page School Board approved pursuing a three-year tuition sharing agreement with the Bedford district for 9-12 students beginning in the 2022-23 school year. South Page sought another partner after the Clarinda School Board voted not to renew the current agreement between the two districts back in March. In a previous interview with KMA News, Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer says his district would benefit from the arrangement.
"We have, you know, some classrooms that we can certainly take on a few more students," he said. "Bottom line, I guess the advantages would be that we have room. We have staff available, and there would be a little bit of a financial gain, too, as well, just through the agreement. But, overall, I guess it's just more than trying to help some students and help a district that reached out and has some needs--and we're willing to explore that."
South Page board members approved the arrangement following a public meeting in late April. At that meeting, some South Page parents voiced concerns on whether their students would feel welcome in Bedford. While saying there's no guarantees, Bedford Secondary Principal Michael Irvin says past experiences with new students give him hope the South Page students would fit in.
"Because we want what's best for the people sitting in this room, can I guarantee your kids are going to have an amazing experience at Bedford--no, but I can't guarantee that with my students sitting there in the classroom right now either," said Irvin. "That's just the reality, but I can promise you our teachers and our staff will do whatever it takes to make your kids feel accepted and be a part. Our kids are amazing, it blows my mind every day when we get a new kid and how well they're accepted, and I don't see you're kids being any different whatsoever."
Transportation is among the logistics school officials must address in the agreement. South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood stated at last month's meeting that high school students would likely take online courses to compensate for instructional time lost during transportation.