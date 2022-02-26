(Shenandoah) -- The Bedford High School Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at Shenandoah High School.
Below are the results from Bedford Speech Coach Carl Rankin.
The Bedford High School speech students traveled to Shenandoah High School on Saturday, February 26th for District Individual Speech Contest.
Receiving division one ratings were: Amanda Ogle: Acting and Prose, Dustin Foote: Expository Address and Poetry; Kendra Tracy: Acting and Poetry; Bridgett Murphy: Spontaneous Speaking and Prose; Silas Walston: Spontaneous Speaking and Improvisation; Ashley Rankin: Literary Program; Erica Sayler: Storytelling; and Niah McMillin: Radio News Announcing.
Receiving a division two rating was Niah McMillin in prose. Receiving a division four or timing disqualification was Quentin King in radio news announcing.
“Our team was smaller, but it was one of our highest percentages of one ratings for a long time,” explained speech coach Carl Rankin. “It was a very successful day for us, and Mrs. Rankin and I are very proud of all of the hard work and talent our team put forth Saturday.”
All students that received a division one rating will advance to Individual State Contest at ADM High School on March 12th.