(Bedford) -- The Bedford Elementary School has been nominated to join the National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Principal Dana Nally detailed the nomination on a recent edition of "The School Chatter" on AM in the AM.
"We were notified in February that we had been nominated," Nally said. "We were asked to submit an application on behalf of the Bedford Elementary School. That was due on April 9th. They will look at our assessment data in the summer and make a determination in the fall on whether or not we will receive that award."
Bedford's nomination came from the Iowa Department of Education. Five schools are selected based on test scores and progression. Bedford is no stranger to this award.
"We actually won this award in 2010 and went to Washington D.C. to receive this award" Nally said. "We jumped on this when we had the opportunity to fill this application out. Hopefully, we will receive the award."
Nally says their recent nomination speaks volumes to their staff and the instructions their students receive.
"To get recognition says there are lots of great things happening," Nally said. "Even in a rural school in southwest Iowa. I think it speaks to our instructional strategies and the type of students we are producing."
Nally anticipates a decision in regards to their nomination will be made in September. If they are accepted, the presentation is in November. Click below to hear the full interview with Nally.