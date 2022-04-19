(Bedford) -- Bedford school officials want to extend a helping hand to another KMAland district in need.
Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer confirms to KMA News his district is interested in entering into a tuition agreement allowing the South Page School District's high school students to attend classes in Bedford for a portion of the day. South Page officials began pursuing other options after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew the existing tuition agreement for next school year. Shaffer says South Page officials reached out to Bedford as one possible option.
"We're certainly open to helping students," said Shaffer, "and helping provide an opportunity for them to continue their education. I guess we've kind of explored our scheduling, and how that might work. We've got more details to come on Thursday, and see how we can address any logistics with the potential sharing agreement."
South Page officials are holding a public meeting on the proposed agreement Thursday evening at 6 at the school gym in College Springs. Shaffer says Bedford would benefit from the arrangement.
"We have, you know, some classrooms that we can certainly take on a few more students," he said. "Bottom line, I guess the advantages would be that we have room. We have staff available, and there would be a little bit of a financial gain, too, as well, just through the agreement. But, overall, I guess it's just more than trying to help some students and help a district that reached out and has some needs--and we're willing to explore that."
Shaffer says specifics regarding financial incentives have not been established. He adds transportation is but one of the logistics yet to be considered if South Page high school students come to Bedford.
"A lot of it is on South Page's end, as they've got to make sure they're meeting everything that their students need," said Shaffer. "What that would do during the day if they're on a bus coming over as far as time. How we would make activities work at the end of the day, if that's something we'll explore as well. But, a lot of it is just probably the transportation more than anything, and then again, making sure all the class offerings that they need, we can provide--and so forth."
Depending on the outcome of Thursday's meeting, Shaffer says a decision on the agreement could come as early as May, in order to give students direction on considerations for next school year.