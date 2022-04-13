(Bedford) -- Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed two people in Bedford early Wednesday morning.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says the Bedford Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Rockwood Avenue east of Bedford at around 7:00 a.m. Authorities say a 21-year-old female and one-year-old male were found deceased inside the home, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Bedford Fire Department was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Lenox, Sharpsburg, Gravity, and Blockton. Taylor County Ambulance, Air Evac, and the State Fire Marshal's Office also assisted.