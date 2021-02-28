(Bedford) -- The Bedford Speech Team participated in the Individual District Speech Contest on Saturday.
Complete results, submitted by coaches can be found below.
The Bedford High School Speech Team participated in District Individual Events Speech Contest this weekend earning 10 I ratings and 5 II ratings. The competition was held virtually with pre-recorded performances due to COVID-19.
Receiving I ratings were: Caylin Akers: Solo Musical Theatre and Acting; Riley Hunziker: Acting and Original Oratory; Stephen Burn: Prose and Literary Program; Emma Nyquist: Acting; Levi Kettle: Reviewing; Amanda Ogle: Literary Program; Randy Howard: Prose
Receiving II ratings were: Crimson Ruttenberg: Solo Musical Theatre; Dustin Foote: Improvisation and Poetry; Emma Nyquist: Poetry; Amanda Ogle: After-Dinner Speaking
Students receiving I ratings will advance to State in two weeks.
"I really applaud everyone's hard work leading up to contest," commented Speech Coach Carl Rankin. "It is very difficult to perform only to a camera instead of a live audience like in the past. Regardless of their rating, I am very proud of how hard they have worked and the sheer talent I get to work with."