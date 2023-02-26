(Mount Ayr) -- The Bedford Speech Team competed at District Individual Speech at Mount Ayr Saturday.
Below are results reported by Carl Rankin.
Bedford High School students traveled to Mt Ayr High School this Saturday, February 25 to compete in the District Individual Events Speech Contest earning 12 Division 1 ratings and nine Division 2 ratings.
Receiving 1 ratings were:
Amanda Ogle: Acting and Prose
Ashley Rankin: Poetry and Prose
Dustin Foote: Acting and Literary Program
Tristen Cummings: Reviewing and Spontaneous Speaking
Lucy Autry (South Page): Literary Program and Storytelling
Audrey Calfee: Prose and Reviewing
Receiving 2 ratings were:
Niah McMillin: Prose and Radio News Announcing
Bridgett Murphy: After Dinner Speaking
Kylie Lawson: Poetry and Literary Program
Brody King: Radio News Announcing
Sabrina Cummings: Poetry and Storytelling
Cressa Olney: Prose