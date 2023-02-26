Speech results

(Mount Ayr) -- The Bedford Speech Team competed at District Individual Speech at Mount Ayr Saturday.

Below are results reported by Carl Rankin.

Bedford High School students traveled to Mt Ayr High School this Saturday, February 25 to compete in the District Individual Events Speech Contest earning 12 Division 1 ratings and nine Division 2 ratings.

 

Receiving 1 ratings were:

 

Amanda Ogle: Acting and Prose

Ashley Rankin: Poetry and Prose

Dustin Foote: Acting and Literary Program

Tristen Cummings: Reviewing and Spontaneous Speaking

Lucy Autry (South Page): Literary Program and Storytelling

Audrey Calfee: Prose and Reviewing

 

Receiving 2 ratings were:

 

Niah McMillin: Prose and Radio News Announcing

Bridgett Murphy: After Dinner Speaking

Kylie Lawson: Poetry and Literary Program

Brody King: Radio News Announcing

Sabrina Cummings: Poetry and Storytelling

Cressa Olney: Prose

