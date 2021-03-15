(Bedford) -- Bedford's Speech Team competed in a pre-recorded virtual individual state competition over the weekend.
Below are results as provided by Coach Carl Rankin.
Bedford High School’s speech students participated virtually in the State Individual Speech Contest this weekend. Bedford High School hosted a pre-recorded virtual State contest that included Lenox, Mt Ayr, and Southwest Valley schools. The Bedford team had 8 students who performed in 11 events. Speech coach Carl Rankin presented the results.
Receiving straight 1s (all three judges) were:
Stephen Burn in Literary Program and Prose
Emma Nyquist in Acting
Riley Hunziker in Original Oratory
Levi Kettle in Reviewing
Receiving Mixed 1s (a 1 from two judges and a 2 from the third judge) were:
Riley Hunziker in Acting
Amanda Ogle in Literary Program
Receiving High 2s (a 1 from one judge and a 2 from the other judges) were:
Cailyn Akers in Solo Musical Theatre and Acting
Crimson Ruttenberg in Solo Musical Theatre
Randy Howard in Prose
"It has been quite a speech season this year," commented Speech Coach Carl Rankin. "While nothing has felt normal, it was great to beagle to work with all of my speech kids this winter. Performing in front of a camera is quite different from a live one but as usual, the Bedford students rose to the occasion."