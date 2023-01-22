(Creston) -- The Bedford Large Group Speech team participated in Large Group District contest at Creston Saturday.
Below are results as submitted by Coach Carl Rankin.
Bedford High School students traveled to Creston High School this Saturday, January 21st to compete in the District Large Group Speech Contest earning Division 1 ratings in all four entries.
Group Improvisation: Silas Walston, Quentin King, Brody King, Dallyn Money, and Tristen Cummings.
Group Improvisation: Dustin Foote, Amanda Ogle, Hanna Ogle, Cole Savage, and Jobe Schuelke.
Short Film: Micah Nally, Tristen Cummings, and Izaak Dukes.
Readers Theatre: Amanda Ogle, Ashley Rankin, Dustin Foote, Emma Putnam, Hanna Ogle, Jayven Welch, Audrey Calfee, and Cressa Olney.
They will advance to State Large Group Speech Contest on Saturday, February 4th which will be held at Waukee High School.