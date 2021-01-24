(Bedford) -- Students from Bedford High School competed in an asynchronous virtual District Large Group Speech Contest Saturday, January 23.
Below are the results posted by Coach Carl Rankin.
The team received four I ratings and one II rating.
Receiving I ratings were:
Readers Theatre "My Side of the Matter": Zayne Purdy, Riley Hunziker, Sara Ogle, and Cailyn Akers.
Ensemble Acting "Imaginary Friends:" Amanda Ogle, Ashley Rankin, and Erica Sayler
Ensemble Acting "Night Mother": Cailyn Akers and Emma Nyquist
Short Film "Nyarlathotep": Sam Bredensteiner, Stephen Burn, Randy Howard, and Dustin Foote
Receiving II ratings was:
Group Improvisation: Stephen Burn, Sam Bredensteiner, Randy Howard, and Dustin Foote
Performances that received a I rating will advance to State on Feb. 6.
"I am very proud of the effort the speech team has put into contest this year," explained speech coach Carl Rankin. "COVID has changed and taken away many things. I am glad that Bedford, Lenox, and Mt Ayr were able to join forces together to provide an asynchronous virtual contest so our students could safely compete. Video recording a performance instead of performing in front of a live audience is very different."