(Council Bluffs) -- The Bedford Large Group Speech team competed in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Below is a list of results from speech coach Carl Rankin.
The Bedford speech team had a successful day at District Large Group Speech Contest held at Clarke High School in Osceola on Saturday, earning two I ratings and two II ratings.
Performances earning a I rating and their students were:
Ensemble Acting: Amanda Ogle, Erica Sayler, Ashley Rankin, and Kendra Tracy.
Group Improvisation: Silas Walston, Quentin King, Brody King, and Dallyn Money.
Performances earning a II rating and their students were:
Readers Theatre: Amanda Ogle, Alex Ebrecht, Dustin Foote, Randy Howard, Bridgett Murphy, Faith Green, Jayven Welch, and Niah McMillin.
Group Improvisation: Dustin Foote, Jayven Welch, Randy Howard, Dalton Swartz, and Micah Nally.
“We were very pleased with how well all of the students put on their best performances,” explained Speech Coach Carl Rankin. "We thought the other groups could have gone on, but right or wrong, the judges didn't see it that way. It was great being able to perform in person again."
Those receiving I ratings will advance on to State Large Group Speech Contest on February 5, at West Des Moines Valley. Bedford drama director Dee Rankin also serves as the assistant speech coach.