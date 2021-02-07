Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.