(KMAland) -- The Bedford Speech Team competed in the Iowa High School Speech Association's contest on Saturday.
Complete results, submitted by the coaches can be viewed below.
Receiving straight 1 ratings was the short film "Nyarlathotep," adapted from a short story by H.P. Lovecraft. The film was adapted, directed, and edited by Sam Bredensteiner. It stared Sam Bredensteiner, Stephen Burn, Randy Howard, and Dustin Foote.
Receiving a high 2 rating with one 1 rating and two 2 ratings was ensemble acting "Night Mother" with Cailyn Akers and Emma Nyquist.
Receiving a high 2 rating with one 1 rating and two 2 ratings was ensemble acting "Imaginary Friends" with Amanda Ogle, Erica Sayler, and Ashley Rankin.
Receiving a high 2 rating with one 1 rating and two 2 ratings was readers theatre "My Side of the Matter" with Zayne Purdey, Sara Ogle, Riley Hunziker, and Cailyn Akers.