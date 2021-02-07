Speech results

(KMAland) -- The Bedford Speech Team competed in the Iowa High School Speech Association's contest on Saturday. 

Complete results, submitted by the coaches can be viewed below.

Receiving straight 1 ratings was the short film "Nyarlathotep," adapted from a short story by H.P. Lovecraft. The film was adapted, directed, and edited by Sam Bredensteiner. It stared Sam Bredensteiner, Stephen Burn, Randy Howard, and Dustin Foote.

Receiving a high 2 rating with one 1 rating and two 2 ratings was ensemble acting "Night Mother" with Cailyn Akers and Emma Nyquist.

Receiving a high 2 rating with one 1 rating and two 2 ratings was ensemble acting "Imaginary Friends" with Amanda Ogle, Erica Sayler, and Ashley Rankin.

Receiving a high 2 rating with one 1 rating and two 2 ratings was readers theatre "My Side of the Matter" with Zayne Purdey, Sara Ogle, Riley Hunziker, and Cailyn Akers.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.