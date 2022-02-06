(West Des Moines) -- The Bedford Speech Team competed at Large Group State Speech Saturday at West Des Moines Valley.
Below are results from Coach Carl Rankin.
The Bedford High School speech team traveled on Saturday, February 5th to State Large Group Speech Contest held at West Des Moines Valley High School.
Receiving a high Division II or Good rating in Ensemble Acting were Amanda Ogle, Erica Sayler, Ashley Rankin, and Kendra Tracy.
Also receiving a Division II or Good rating in Group Improvisation we’re Silas Walston, Quentin King, Brody King, and Dallyn Money.
“Both performances were very sold, and we were pleased with their efforts,” explained Speech Coach Carl Rankin. "This was the first State contest for some of our students. Yes, we would have liked to receive I’s, but a solid performance at State is something of which to be proud."
Bedford drama director Dee Rankin also serves as the assistant speech coach.