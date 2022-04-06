(Bedford) -- A Bedford man faces burglary charges following his weekend arrest.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Rodney Smith of Bedford was arrested Saturday after deputies were called to the 400 block of Main Street in Bedford for reports of a burglary. Authorities say victims stated that the defendant forcibly entered their apartment and had grabbed them around their neck. After investigation, The Sheriff's Office says Smith was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Burglary--class B felonies.
Smith was transported to the Taylor County Jail and was later released after posting $50,000 cash only bond.