(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
Reid was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.