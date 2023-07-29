Accident

(KMAland) -- A Bedford man was killed in an ATV accident in Taylor County early Saturday morning. 

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly before 1 AM when a 2015 Polaris Razor driven by 24-year-old Jesse Lee Young of Lenox skidded off the roadway into the ditch on Forest Avenue between 190th and 185th Street. The vehicle then began to roll. 

A passenger in the vehicle -- 24-year-old Clelland David Beason of Bedford -- was transported via Clarinda Medic 4 to Clarinda Hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

