(KMAland) -- A Bedford man was killed in an ATV accident in Taylor County early Saturday morning.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly before 1 AM when a 2015 Polaris Razor driven by 24-year-old Jesse Lee Young of Lenox skidded off the roadway into the ditch on Forest Avenue between 190th and 185th Street. The vehicle then began to roll.
A passenger in the vehicle -- 24-year-old Clelland David Beason of Bedford -- was transported via Clarinda Medic 4 to Clarinda Hospital, where he died from his injuries.