(Bedford) -- Middle school students in the Bedford School District are putting down the phone and bringing it back "old school" to kick off the next few months.
That's according to Bedford Middle School Language Arts Teacher Deb Bonde, who tells KMA News the district held its first edition of the "Old School Challenge" Wednesday, encouraging students to go a day without their cell phones. While students aren't allowed to have their phones during class, Bonde says the challenge was a creative way she and a group of teachers thought could help reduce the amount of screen time for their students between classes and encourage face-to-face interactions.
"In the three-minute 'transition period' they can have their phones and that is the first thing they do is grab the phone and they're either on TikTok or Snapchat -- those are the two big programs they seem to gravitate to," said Bonde. "As they're walking down the hallway, instead of talking to each other, they're just looking at all these little videos and stuff. Our goal is to have them realize that maybe that's not the most important thing in your life -- rather it's actually friends, face-to-face communication, and connections."
Bond says 58 students ultimately volunteered to participate in the program.
"We had a check in, they put a sticky on their phone, and we locked them in the guidance office, and then at any time during the day they could 'abandon' the challenge," Bonde explained. "We had 58 start the day and we did have three abandon the challenge, but the rest of them made it through the day. Their rewards were coupons for different things like five points extra credit on an assignment or five minutes early to lunch -- things that didn't cost anything but the kids would enjoy."
Bonde says parents were sent an email earlier in the week to make sure they were aware their children would be without their phones. She says the reactions from students and parents were resoundingly positive.
"It was neat in the hallway because, 58 of our middle school students, that would be close to half (our students), and they were talking and joking with one another and not walking down the hall with their thumbs moving on the screen and starting at the screen," she said. "I think it was positive and some of the kids' comments were like 'oh, I can't believe I made it through a whole day without my phone."
However, Bonde says they wanted to include students who didn't have a cell phone -- who participated by turning in two full-page handwritten letters to someone not in their immediate household or at the school.
"So we did have kids participate by writing a letter to a grandparent or an aunt or something like that," said Bonde. "That was just another way of our 'old school' communication.'"
Bonde says the plan is to hold three more similar challenge days on the first school day of each month. Parents wishing to contact their student during the challenge or are seeking additional information, can contact the Bedford School District at 712-523-2114.