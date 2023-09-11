(Bedford/Mount Ayr) -- Schools in KMAland are feeling proud over a national publication's recent rankings of the nation's high schools.
U.S. News and World Report recently released its rankings of the nation's best high schools for 2023-24. In terms of Iowa's high schools, Bedford High School ranked the highest in southwest Iowa, placing 30th in the state. Mount Ayr High School, meanwhile, also placed in the top 100 Iowa high schools at 67th. Jason Shaffer is superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shaffer cited several factors leading to the districts' success in the U.S. News rankings.
"Bedford being number one, kind of in that area," said Shaffer, "they've kind of been trending in that direction for quite a while. Their ISCAP scores have been solid. Their elementary level has been blue ribbon twice in the last decade. So, Bedford's got a lot of great things academically. Mount Ayr's not too far behind, and trying to continue to close that gap, as well. Overall, I'd say both districts are doing extremely well."
The superintendent says both districts have held their own in the categories U.S. News bases its rankings on: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates. Shaffer also credits the relationships between instructors and students in both districts for the overall success.
"It just comes back to the relationships they have with the kids," he said. "A very close network, very family oriented. Buildings in both districts, I think the staff just goes ouf their way to make sure every kid is meeting goals, and being challenged, and pushed to learn on a daily basis."
Other KMAland high schools landing in Iowa's top 100 include East Mills (43rd), Lewis Central (45th), Stanton (48th), Shenandoah (58th), Harlan (59th), Logan-Magnolia (60th), Underwood (61st), Treynor (63rd), AHSTW (66th), Glenwood (74th), and Atlantic (95th). Shaffer says overall, southwest Iowa is very supportive of its school districts.
"I think in general, southwest Iowa is an area that's supportive at home," said Shaffer. "The kids come to the school, and they understand that academics and learning is the focus. When you've got that support structure in place, and maybe for some kids that don't, you have great staff in place that builds relationships. There's an old adage, it takes a village. I think southwest Iowa is a great example of that."
Rankings for all area high schools are available at the U.S. News & World Report Best Schools website. You can also hear Jason Shaffer's interview in its entirety here: