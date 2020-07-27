(Bedford-Mount Ayr) -- One of KMAland's newest school superintendents is preparing for an unprecedented school year in two districts.
Jason Shaffer recently took over as superintendent in both Bedford and Mount Ayr after most recently serving as high school principal in Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's Morning Line program Monday, Shaffer says he has hit the ground running in both districts preparing and altering Return to Learn plans for the fall.
"We're just staying constantly in communication with folks and staying up-to-date with the Department of Education when they have their briefings and meetings," said Shaffer. "We're trying to keep that document as flexible and fluid as we can, so that we can meet our goal. Our goal is to get kids back in both buildings and get them learning again."
Shaffer says the extended summer break has given school districts some extra time to plan things for in-person learning.
"We're going to have a little bit more uniform regulations as far as kids coming in, classroom spacing and lots of mitigation efforts," said Shaffer. "The maintenance staff in both districts have been wonderful to try and address things like touch-free items in the bathrooms, extra trash cans and preparing for lunch in classrooms."
Shaffer says the current plan for Bedford and Mount Ayr is to have students in the building for school. He says the districts are making plans should they have to quickly shift to online-only or hybrid instruction.
"With the flip of a switch, they might have to go to digital learning the next day," said Shaffer. "They need to prepare every day that tomorrow they may not be back in the classroom, because it just seems like our current environment is changing rapidly."
Shaffer says both districts are still weighing whether or not to require masks for students in staff this fall.
"The CDC came out last week and say they highly recommend masks, so that is what we are currently exploring," said Shaffer. "We haven't made a firm decision one way or the other on that. We're certainly leaning toward that direction and we're going to lean with their guidance so that we can help mitigate the spread as much as possible."
Additionally, Shaffer says both schools will take steps to limit large gatherings of students and staff and to increase sanitation and cleaning.
"We plan to really increase efforts in both of those areas," said Shaffer. "We are going to try to eliminate gathering areas as much as possible when we do have use of facilities like a gym or a bus. We're fortunate enough to get some sprayers that can go in and help sanitize. Above all, we have plenty of PPE on hand. We plan to put hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. We've done a lot of stuff with our bathrooms to try to make those as touchless as we possibly can."
The first day of school in Mount Ayr is currently set for August 18th, while Bedford begins classes August 24th. You can hear the full interview with Shaffer below.