BEDFORD NAMED A 2021 NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL

(Bedford)-- Another local high school has received national recognition for academic and educational excellence.
The Bedford Community School District was recently named as one of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Dana Nally, Pre K-5 Principal at Bedford Elementary, joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday (10-5) to discuss receiving the award.
"It is quite an honor," Nally said. "We are one of the five Iowa schools selected for the National Blue Ribbon award in 2021. We received this for having exemplary high-performing test scores, which would be our state assessments. I just think it's such an honor.
"It's such a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff, students, parents, and community. I think we're always striving here to provide the best education to our students. My teachers work hard on instructional practices, and we've created an outstanding culture of learning in the building. Now we're getting some recognition for all of that hard work."
Nally believes some of the changes the school district made due to the pandemic may have played a part in receiving the award, as well.
"We take a lot of pride here at Bedford Elementary, of again, trying to create a culture of learning for our kids. We tried some innovative things last year, as we had kids in and out of school due to COVID. I think we have persevered through all of that and been able to continue with the quality of instruction that earned us a National Blue Ribbon Award."
Bedford was among 325 schools recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The school will also be recognized during a ceremony in Washington D.C.
For more information on National Blue Ribbon Schools, you can visit the website nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov. You can listen to the full interview with Nally below.