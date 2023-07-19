(Bedford-College Springs) -- Students in two KMAland school districts will see a lot more of each other this school year.
Earlier this year, the Bedford and South Page School Boards approved an expanded educational sharing agreement, in which South Page 9-12 students will attend Bedford High School classes the full day. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News South Page students attended Bedford classes for half a day.
"For the South Page students, it allows them to get more of their schedule, obviously, around in Bedford," said Shaffer. "As far as staffing, we had staffing availability to provide that. We feel like the agreement has gone really well, and we just basically expanded to a longer day--more of a full day."
Shaffer says the full-day sharing will address some of the transportation issues coming from the half-day format.
"I think the biggest thing on the transportation was the amount of time the kids from South Page were on a bus during the school day," he said. "That, again, kind of goes into the reason for going to a full day. They'll be transporting (students) before the start of the day, and after the conclusion of the day. They were having to supplement other courses in there to make up that lost time in transportation. This way, that'll take care of that."
Shaffer credits students and staff in both districts for a successful first year of sharing.
"Ultimately, it comes down to the staff and the students," said Shaffer. "The students working with each other, welcoming each other, being acceptive of each other. The same with our staff. Our staff have done what they can to provide a quality learning environment for both Bedford students and South Page students. In the end, they're just doing their jobs daily, and doing what they can to make it work."
In addition, South Page 7-12 students will continue to participate in Bedford's extracurricular activities under a separate agreement.